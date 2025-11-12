Laos' FM visits North Korea following summit talks in October

Seoul, Nov 12 The foreign minister of Laos has arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea's state media reported on Wednesday, just about a month after the leaders of the two countries held summit talks in the North in October.

A delegation, led by Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the foreign minister of the Southeast Asian country, arrived in Pyongyang the previous day upon invitation by the North's foreign ministry, reports Yonhap, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA did not provide further details on the purpose or duration of the visit, but the move raised views that the delegation will likely discuss follow-up measures following summit talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation during the talks held on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10.

The Lao president was among the foreign state leaders and senior officials who attended celebratory events in Pyongyang to mark the party's founding anniversary, including a large-scale military parade.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation, with the KCNA quoting the meeting as expressing "expectation and conviction that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two sides will grow stronger."

Kim said Thongloun's visit represented his government's "full support and encouragement" for North Korea, while the Lao leader pledged continued efforts to further develop the two nations' friendship and cooperation, according to the report.

Following the meeting, Kim hosted a reception to welcome Thongloun's visit, during which both leaders delivered speeches, the KCNA said, without providing further details.

Thongloun last visited Pyongyang in September 2011 as deputy prime minister and foreign minister, accompanying then President Choummaly Sayasone for talks with late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor