Laos govt sets priorities to drive socio-economic progress

Vientiane, Nov 20 The Laos government recently convened a high-level meeting to discuss priorities for the country's socio-economic development plan, to support Laos' graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status and advance its sustainable development goals.

The 14th High-Level Round Table Meeting was held in the Laos capital Vientiane under the theme "Strengthening Development Partnerships for Effective Implementation of the 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026-2030," according to the Lao Ministry of Finance, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

In his speech, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone called on the participants to strengthen cooperation, build an independent and self-reliant economy, and advance human resource development, social well-being, environmental protection, disaster risk reduction, and regional connectivity.

He also urged ministries and local authorities to implement the meeting's outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Laos government continues to advance infrastructure development, particularly road upgrades and the rapid repair of damaged routes, to facilitate transportation and tourism and support national socio-economic growth.

During a press conference, Vice President of the Laos National Assembly (NA) Sommad Pholsena presented the NA's proposals for the government's socio-economic development plan. He emphasised the need to accelerate infrastructure improvements, urging the government to prioritise budget resources for repairing damaged roads, enhancing public travel and tourism, and enforcing strict measures against overweight trucks.

Speaking during the 10th ordinary session of the Laos National Assembly's ninth legislature, Laos Minister of Public Works and Transport, Leklay Sivilay, announced a plan directing relevant authorities to prioritise heavily damaged national highways for urgent repair.

Local authorities have been empowered to select qualified companies and sign MoUs for surveys, feasibility studies, and design work in preparation for construction beginning in 2026. Meanwhile, several provinces have already taken early steps by signing these agreements.

In addition, several key projects are moving forward. A significant step was taken with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 4 for the Road No 13 South Restoration and Rehabilitation Project. The 38-km section from Khammuan to Savannakhet province will undergo surveys, feasibility studies, and engineering designs to support a load capacity of 11 tonnes per axle, improving transport for commercial and public use. The project aims to enhance durability, ensure safe travel, strengthen connectivity, and boost local economic development along this vital southern corridor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor