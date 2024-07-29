Laos intensifies dam safety measures in rainy season

Vientiane, July 29 The Laos Ministry of Energy and Mines has instructed hydropower operators nationwide to ensure dam safety during the rainy monsoon season in the Southeast Asian country.

This year the ministry has worked out a preparedness and emergency response plan based on lessons learned in 2023.

According to the ministry's report on Monday, the work on dam safety, emergency response plans, flood management and dam surveillance are being done involving central and local governments, dam operators and related parties in collaboration, with data collected and monitored daily.

The operators of hydropower plants are asked to comply with emergency response plans and the related legislation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, hydropower plants are also required to update the operation of dams to local communities and keep them informed of the precautionary steps taken to ensure dam safety.

In the future, the ministry plans to create a dam safety control center that will initiate emergency response plans to prevent flooding and use modern technologies to deploy early warning systems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor