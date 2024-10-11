Laos: PM Modi meets US State Secy Blinken on sidelines of East Asia Summit; condoles loss of lives in Hurricane Milton

Vientiane [Laos], October 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane here.

As the two leaders met, PM Modi also extended condolences on the loss of at least 14 lives in the US due to Hurricane Milton since Wednesday.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Laos. He participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday and is slated to participate in the East Asia Summit today.

His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

Sharing the details of PM Modi's visit to Laos, Jaiswal said on Thursday, "PM Modi has arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. At the airport, he was received by senior ministers of the Laos government and accorded a ceremonial welcome but what was truly special was the warm and very significant, meaningful welcome that he received at the hotel."

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in the capital city of Vientiane.

Following that, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos.

Several dignitaries, including Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education and Sports, Governor of Bank of Laos and Mayor of Vientiane were present to welcome PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival to Laos, also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, along with several other facets of Indian culture and tradition that have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.

Sharing pictures of the Ramayan performance that he witnessed in Laos, PM Modi wrote on X, "Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!"

India and Laos have historical and civilizational links reflected in the common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Bilateral relations with Laos are friendly and were established in 1956.

