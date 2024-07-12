Laos prepares for ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting

Vientiane, July 12 Laos is focusing on full preparations for the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), including accommodation, transportation, and communication, among others.

The 57th AMM and related meetings will take place in Lao capital Vientiane from July 21 to 27.

"We have set nine priorities to realize the ASEAN chairmanship theme, aiming to benefit the national interests of Laos and the region," Lao News Agency on Friday quoted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith as saying, reported Xinhua news agency.

Saleumxay highlighted the progress in preparing for the 57th AMM, which is expected to adopt the statement of ASEAN foreign ministers, with the relevant working group making good progress in negotiating the draft statement.

The meeting will focus on implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and drafting related strategic plans in this regard.

