Laos seeks to develop traditional medicine

Vientiane, July 26 Laos' Ministry of Health is continuing its efforts to preserve and develop traditional medicine by integrating it with modern science, aiming to support economic development while ensuring environmental sustainability.

According to a report from the Centre of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Saturday, a seminar was held in the Lao capital, Vientiane, bringing together government officials, medical personnel, and other stakeholders to discuss the importance of conserving and developing Lao traditional medicine.

The seminar focused on discussing solutions to address weaknesses, obstacles, and challenges in conservation efforts, aiming to develop traditional medicine into a modern science that contributes to economic development, poverty reduction, and environmental sustainability, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seminar also aimed to raise awareness of the importance of preserving and developing traditional medicine. Participants stressed the need to explore and utilise traditional medicine to provide effective healthcare for the population. Protecting these valuable resources will ensure their long-term sustainability and help increase the production of high-quality, locally sourced medicines.

Laos has recognised the vital role of traditional medicine in improving public health and continues to prioritise its preservation and development as part of the national health policy.

On July 23, Laos' Ministry of Health mentioned that it will partner with the private sector to preserve plant species used in traditional medicine production and improve the quality and quantity of traditional medicine products.

They will jointly conduct studies to advance the development and production of traditional medicine, Lao Public Security Television reported.

The partnership will organise training and oversee research and development in traditional medicine and product processing. The goal is to preserve plant biodiversity and ensure large-scale cultivation of medicinal plants for research and formula testing.

The two partners will jointly create an action plan and detailed work plan, with each party responsible for coordinating and implementing their respective tasks.

