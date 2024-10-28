Laos to increase minimum wage amid economic challenges

Vientiane, Oct 28 The Lao government is considering increasing the minimum salary for civil servants to cover their spending on basic needs amid economic challenges.

Senior officials from ministries and government organisations, and provincial leaders gathered here for the government's monthly meeting for October, with key discussions centering on increasing the minimum salary for civil servants and adjusting personnel quotas for various government sectors for the upcoming year.

Participants approved a proposal from the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs regarding salary disbursement and policy improvements to enhance civil servants' living standards given the current economic pressures, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Lao News Agency on Monday.

The meeting also agreed on the need to ensure that sufficient officials are available to continue the government's work efficiently and productively.

In tackling inflation, the government will continue to implement the agreed measures under the government's work plan, as well as the guidelines of the Party, in a determined effort to resolve the country's economic and financial difficulties and lower the rate of inflation.

Inflation in Laos dropped to 21.7 per cent in September, down from 24.3 per cent in August, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.

