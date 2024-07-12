Laos, Vietnam sign pacts to deepen cooperation

Vientiane, July 12 The governments of Laos and Vietnam signed seven pacts on various areas of cooperation, aiming to deepen and expand the 62-year solid relationship and collaboration between the two nations.

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and President of Vietnam To Lam witnessed the signing of the agreements on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane, Lao national TV reported on Friday, reported Xinhua news agency.

To Lam, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Vientiane on Thursday for a two-day state visit.

The visit symbolises the Vietnamese Party and State's consistent policy of attaching great importance to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, said the report.

Cooperation in the fields of politics and foreign affairs has strengthened significantly and remains unwavering, with the two sides enjoying mutual trust, it added.

Both sides also noted the strong progress made in carrying out cooperation projects and agreements over the past years.

The two presidents agreed that both governments should make a greater effort to enhance and expand cooperation in all areas.

The value of two-way trade between Laos and Vietnam in the first quarter of 2024 reached $476.8 million, an increase of 12 per cent over the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor