Laos weather bureau warns of potential floods as tropical depression brings more rain

Vientiane, July 16 The weather bureau of Laos has warned of possible floods and landslides as a tropical depression is on track to pass through many provinces of Laos.

According to a report issued on Tuesday by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the tropical depression is expected to move from Vietnam to the southern and central provinces of Laos on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The weather bureau advised people to be extra vigilant of potential flooding, particularly in the central and southern provinces.

Everyone should be prepared for weather extremes and keep track of forecasts, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor