"Large scale terror attack, scarred souls": UN Chief Guterres recalls Oct 7 Hamas offensive against Israel

New York [US], October 7 : As October 7 marks the completion of one year of the horrific day when Hamas launched an offensive on Israel, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said that it is a day for the global community to condemn the "abhorrent acts of Hamas."

In his message on Monday, Guterres also expressed solidarity with all the victims and their loved ones.

"Today marks one year since the horrific events of October 7th when Hamas launched a large-scale terror attack in Israel killing over 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children and women. More than 250 people were abducted and taken to Gaza, including many women and children. The October 7th attack scarred souls - and on this day we remember all those who were brutally killed and suffered unspeakable violence - including sexual violence - as they were simply living their lives," Guterres said in his message.

Guterres reiterated the demand for an immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages who are held captive in Gaza.

"This is a day for the global community to repeat in the loudest voice our utter condemnation of the abhorrent acts of Hamas, including the taking of hostages. Over the course of the past year, I have met with the families of hostages...learned more about the lives, hopes and dreams of their loved ones ... and shared in their anguish and pain. I cannot imagine the torture they are forced to endure every day. I demand once again the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the UN Secretary-General said.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General urged that "Hamas must allow the International Committee of the Red Cross" to visit the hostages, to ensure their well-being.

Guterres said, "The 7th of October is naturally a day to focus on the events of that awful day. I express my solidarity with all the victims and their loved ones. Since October 7th, a wave of shocking violence and bloodshed has erupted. The war that has followed the terrible attacks of one year ago continues to shatter lives and inflict profound human suffering for Palestinians in Gaza, and now the people of Lebanon. I have spoken out about this often and clearly."

He said it was "time to silence the guns", urging the release of hostages. "Time to stop the suffering that has engulfed the region. Time for peace, international law and justice," he added.

The Secretary-General further added that the United Nations is fully committed to achieving those goals. "In the midst of so much bloodshed and division, we must hold on to hope. Let us honour the memory of the victims, reunite families and end the suffering and violence in the whole Middle East," he urged.

Rockets from southern Lebanon struck the Israeli port city of Haifa on Monday (local time) in response to Israel's intensified campaign in Lebanon with targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, hitting key weapons depots and terror infrastructure overnight.

According to the Israeli army, five rockets launched from Lebanon hit the port city of Haifa.

At least five people were wounded after a restaurant, a house and a main road were hit, as per Israeli media. Sirens also sounded in the northern city of Tiberias, as per Al Jazeera.

The army also said alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee area after detecting 15 rockets. "Some" of them were intercepted.

Israeli media reported that at least 10 people were injured in the rocket attack on Haifa.

This comes after Israel launched a series of powerful airstrikes that shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke. The intense bombardment, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, left a trail of destruction and chaos.

