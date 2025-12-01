Last batch of stranded Indian passengers in Sri Lanka evacuated under Operation Sagar Bandhu

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 1 : The last group of Indian passengers stranded were evacuated under Operation Sagar Bandhu at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo following Cyclone Ditwah, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said on Monday.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said the stranded passengers were seen off by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha before boarding an Indian Air Force aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram.

The High Commission shared that the departing passengers chanted "Bharat Mata ki jai" as they prepared to leave under the coordinated evacuation effort.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu bringing smiles. The last batch of Indian passengers stranded in Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah chants 'Bharat Maata ki jai' as High Commissioner Santosh Jha sees them off before boarding Indian Air Force aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft landed in Colombo on Sunday carrying disaster response supplies.

In a post on X, he said, "Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft C130J carrying approx 10 tons of disaster response supplies, BHISHM Cubes and a medical team for on-site training and support has landed in Colombo."

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that commercial aircraft and the IAF continue to evacuate Indians stuck amid deadly floods.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Evacuation of Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah continues through commercial airlines and Indian Air Force flights. Two Indian Air Force flights, an IL 76 with 247 passengers to Thiruvananthapuram and a C 130 J with 76 passengers to Delhi (Hindon), have taken off from Colombo. Further evacuation of stranded passengers through commercial airlines is also underway."

"Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all assistance to stranded Indian passengers and facilitating their swift travel back home. Any stranded Indian passenger in Sri Lanka can reach out on the Emergency Help Desk No: +94 773727832 or reach out to the Airline counters now operational at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo," it added.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

