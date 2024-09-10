"Last real election if Trump loses," Elon Musk attacks US' Democratic Party over illegal immigration

Washington DC [US], September 10 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticised the Democratic Party over the issue of illegal immigration while claiming that the upcoming presidential polls will mark the "last real election" in the United States if Donald Trump loses.

The billionaire alleged that the Democrats want to legalise 15 million illegal migrants and bring more, which can help them win the swing states and turn America into a "one-party state."

"The publicly-stated goal by almost all leaders of the Democratic Party is to legalize the ~15 million illegal migrants as soon as possible, as well as bring in tens of millions more. That would immediately make all swing states deep blue, just like happened in California with the 1986 amnesty, turning America into a permanent one-party state. This is the last real election if Trump loses," Musk stated in a post on X.

Notably, illegal immigration is a major issue in the United States over which the Democrats and Republicans spar regularly with contrasting stands.

Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to establish an "earned pathway to citizenship" for the illegal migrants.

"She knows that our immigration system is broken and needs comprehensive reform that includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship," Harris' campaign website reads, as cited by the New York Post.

On the other hand, former President Donald Trump, who Harris is going up against for the White House, has claimed he will enact a large deportation initiative to expel illegal migrants from the US.

Elon Musk has been regularly expressing support for Donald Trump in the elections scheduled on November 5.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, if elected, has pledged to set up a new task force, headed by Musk, to conduct a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and make recommendations for drastic reforms.

Elon Musk has welcomed Trump's decision, stating, "This is badly needed."

In a separate interview, Trump even said that he would like to keep Elon Musk in his cabinet if he's elected as President.

