Late Sidhu Moose Wala gets a heartfelt tribute on ‘MTV Hustle 3’

Mumbai, Nov 25 Late popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala got a heartfelt tribute on the show ‘MTV Hustle 3’ and rapper Badshah said if he were alive today, he would have been extremely appreciative of this gesture just as each one of us are.

Rappers have constantly looked up to Moose Wala for inspiration and in the upcoming episode, which promises to be unforgettable, Bob B. Randhawa from Ikka Gangstars is set to blow everyone away with his tribute to the late Sidhu Moose Wala.

Through the rendition, ‘Ready to Die’, Bob B reflects the profound impact Sidhu Moose Wala had on the Desi hip-hop community and has been a driving force in popularising hip-hop in native languages.

Through the performance, Bob B expresses what he felt about Sidhu Moose Wala, connecting directly to what everyone in the industry feels about him.

The lines from his song: “Moosey vargey nit nimdey, yaaro ankhi putt daler, onu patta che goli vajjni, tanvi na rukiyaa sher”(People like Sidhu aren’t born every day, Sidhu does not fear bullets) makes everyone emotional talking about what Moose Wala meant to the country, a pioneer of desi hip-hop who has inspired many.

His song will get more emotional on May 29, the day Moose Wala passed away.

Badshah talks about his late friend and said: “Bob B’s performance was just not electrifying and engaging but it was powerful and poignant. The energy on the set was unfathomable and Bob B definitely won over our hearts with his feisty and fitting tribute. If RIP Sidhu Paaji was alive today, he would have been extremely appreciative of this gesture just as each one of us are. Way to go Bob B!”

The Squad Bosses, the contestants and guests for the episode ‘Seedhe Maut’ are all touched by his performance.

‘MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

