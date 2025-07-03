Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal calls for reimplementing UN aid mechanism

Gaza City [Gaza], July 3 : The latest ceasefire proposal for Gaza focuses on three central issues, including a commitment to continue negotiations over the broader future of the ceasefire, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Firstly, it says that the agreement requires Israeli forces to withdraw to the positions they held before the collapse of the last ceasefire on March 2. At that time, the IDF had not fully withdrawn from Gaza and remained stationed along the 'Philadelphi Corridor'.

The second item is the matter of humanitarian aid. According to the report, the United Nations mechanism for delivering aid would be reinstated, "to ensure uninterrupted supply." While the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is not explicitly mentioned, the report suggests that the UN mechanism would be used exclusively.

Finally, the proposal includes a commitment to continue negotiations over the broader future of the ceasefire, even if an agreement on ending the war is not reached before the initial truce begins, as per The Times of Israel.

Senior Hamas officials abroad have been told to hand in their personal weapons amid negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages, The Times of Israel reported.

The directive came from Qatari mediators, and is largely a symbolic initiative and a nod to Israel's demand for Hamas's disarmament, which the terror group has thus far rejected.

It says that among the senior Hamas officials instructed to hand over their weapons are lead negotiator and senior politburo official Khalil al-Hayya; the Istanbul-based leader of Hamas in the West Bank, Zaher Jabarin; and the chair of Hamas's Shura Council, Muhammad Ismail Darwish.

The report comes as Hamas is reviewing the latest ceasefire proposal, and as mediators and Israel await its response. Earlier today, a Saudi report suggested that Hamas was satisfied with the framework of the deal and would submit its response by Friday.

Meanwhile, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that he will not support the ceasefire and hostage release deal currently on the table as he believes it is "reckless", The Times of Israel reported.

