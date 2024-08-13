Latvian travellers stranded in Spain, Portugal return home

Riga, Aug 13 All 147 travellers who were stranded in Spain and Portugal due to issues with their tour operator have successfully returned to Latvia, the Latvian Consumer Rights Protection Centre (PTAC) announced on Tuesday.

A group of 81 Latvian children, who had been stranded in Spain while en route to a surf camp in Portugal, arrived in Latvia on Monday via two buses. Another group of 66 individuals returned to Latvia on Tuesday.

According to a post by the Latvian Foreign Ministry on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a total of 171 people were on the trip to Portugal organized by Fisom. However, Fisom was unable to fulfill its obligations due to liquidity problems, leading to the disruption.

Last Saturday, the PTAC and the Foreign Ministry initiated a repatriation procedure to bring home the 147 stranded travelers. Other travelers have either managed to return home on their own or plan to do so, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Consumer Rights Protection Centre has since revoked Fisom's license, and the State Police have launched an investigation into the tour operator's possible violations.

