Launching the "Fujairah Philosophical Dictionary" with the participation of a group of Arab philosophers

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Today, I announced the launch of the Fujairah Philosophical Dictionary, in the presence of a group of philosophers and intellectuals from the United Arab Emirates and the Arab world, as part of the work plan of the House of Philosophy in the emirate during the year 2024.

Ahmed Al-Samahi, director of the House of Philosophy in Fujairah and administrative supervisor of the dictionary, confirmed that the projects undertaken by this renaissance cultural house are innovative and innovative projects that preserve the creative Arab identity that is open to everyone and maintains its privacy and creativity.

He said that this unique project, the launch of which was announced at the House of Philosophy in Fujairah, is not the result of the moment or enthusiasm, but rather it is a long-term project that will extend to be published in five parts followed by corrections and developments, indicating that linking this philosophical dictionary to Fujairah is a link that expresses our belonging and pride in our identity. And our pioneering role in creating civilization and innovating philosophical statements.

Dr. Basil Al-Zein, the editor of the dictionary and a member of its scientific committee, reviewed a number of basic elements upon which the editing of the dictionary took place, the most prominent of which are the crisis of standardizing and defining the term, and relying on the idea of coming up with a new terminological identity that would be the subject of consensus and agreement.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Barqawi, Dean of the House of Philosophy, confirmed that the uniqueness of the Fujairah Philosophical Dictionary comes from being the first Arabic dictionary that includes a large group of the most important philosophers and those working in philosophy from most Arab countries. Being the first dictionary written with an Arab mentality, far from ideological baggage and tribal perceptions, it celebrates the Arab philosophical legacy that developed human reality intellectually, politically, economically and socially, and strengthened the spirit of continuous research, intellectual freedom and mental tolerance, while it included the most prominent philosophical schools and the most prominent figures from the dawn of Greek philosophy until today. this.

Dr. Al-Zawawi Bghoura, a member of the Scientific Committee, referred to the mechanism by which the researchers were selected and the articles were judged, while Dr. Muhammad Mahjoub, a member of the Scientific Committee, explained the importance of the dictionary containing the opinions of Arab philosophers who adopted Western research methodologies or philosophical schools. (ANI/WAM)

