Launching 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, UAE, in cooperation with WHO, dispatches aircraft carrying medical aid to Lebanon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched a national relief campaign to support Lebanon and its brotherly people in light of the ongoing escalation under the name "UAE stands with Lebanon".

Following the directives of the UAE President to provide an urgent USD 100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), dispatched on Friday an aircraft carrying 40 tonnes of urgent medical aid to Lebanon. The flight, which departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, is the first to arrive in Lebanon under this relief campaign.

The aid aircraft reflects the UAE's humanitarian efforts and commitment to supporting the people of Lebanon and demonstrates the close fraternal relations between both nations, particularly in the face of such adversity. The aid also embodies the UAE's humanitarian vision and the historic fraternal principles embedded in extending a helping hand to others during crises.

In this regard, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, "These endeavours underline the UAE leadership's dedication to providing urgent humanitarian support to countries around the world, representing the steadfast commitment of the country, its leadership, and people to the values of solidarity and cooperation. The UAE continuously strives to lead in providing aid and assistance."

Al Hashimy emphasised that the flight marks the initiation of the UAE's response to the urgent situation that the Lebanese people are currently facing, highlighting the UAE's commitment to providing all possible humanitarian aid to alleviate suffering and meet urgent needs, particularly for the most vulnerable.

The UAE has previously expressed its deep concern over increased escalation in Lebanon, as well as the repercussions of this dangerous spillover and its impact on regional stability.

Furthermore, the UAE affirmed its support for the brotherly people of Lebanon during this challenging period, emphasising the country's unwavering position towards the unity of Lebanon, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The UAE underscored the necessity of concerted international endeavours to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life, stressing the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties. (ANI/WAM)

