Lavrov, Rubio hold key phone call ahead of Istanbul talks

Moscow, June 2 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation to discuss the upcoming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2, amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

"The situation linked to the Ukraine crisis was discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its official statement issued on Sunday.

"S.V. Lavrov and Marco Rubio also exchanged views on various initiatives concerning a settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2," it added.

The US State Department confirmed that the call took place at Russia's request and noted that Rubio supported President Donald Trump's initiative for direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to achieve "a lasting peace."

During the conversation, Lavrov informed Rubio that Moscow is in the process of preparing a detailed set of proposals for the next round of direct talks with Ukraine.

"The Minister informed Marco Rubio about implementing the May 19 agreements between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump, as well as about the preparation by the Russian side of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul," the foreign ministry said.

Rubio, for his part, reiterated Washington's readiness to facilitate a resolution to the war.

"For his part, Marco Rubio emphasised Donald Trump's intention to quickly bring the Ukraine conflict to an end and expressed Washington's readiness to help the sides to bring their positions closer together," the statement noted.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, both diplomats reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining a "constructive and reciprocally respectful dialogue between the foreign policy agencies of Russia and the United States."

The call also touched upon recent fatal incidents near Ukraine's border, where explosions led to the destruction of two bridges.

Russian officials reported that the blasts killed at least seven people and injured 69 others. Rubio extended his condolences over the casualties.

"It was stressed on the Russian side that competent bodies will proceed with a thorough investigation and the results will be published. The guilty parties will be identified and will without doubt be subject to a worthy punishment," the ministry statement read.

