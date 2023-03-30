Law and order in Pakistan's Chiniot deteriorates as police officials remain posted at flour distribution stations

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 : The law and order situation in Pakistan's Chiniot area is deteriorating as 400 of the region's 1,200 police officials are posted at flour distribution stations, Pakistan based Dawn newspaper reported.

Late on Tuesday, six to seven dacoits picketed at the canal bridge at Pangu Mor Colony on the Jhang-Chiniot Road and held passersby captive after looting their valuables.

One of the robbery victims, Muhammad Amir, on Wednesday told reporters that he owns a tailor business in Pangu Mor. He was returning from Faisalabad when he was attacked by the gang at the canal bridge at 11.30 pm. They took Pakist Rupee PKR 18,300 from him before tying him up with ropes and forcing him to sit alongside 25-30 other people who all had their wrists bound. The gang continued the looting spree for three hours and fled, Dawn newspaper reported.

The police was called by the robbery victims. The police, they alleged, instead of preserving the crime scene and getting applications from them about their losses, asked all of them to go. When their cases were not registered, the victims staged a demonstration against the police outside the press club.

Dozens of agitating protestors claimed that the dacoits looted Rs 700,000 and valuables from 50 people.

Another protestor, Anwar Wains from Wallah Rai village said the police were not taking any action against the robbers. He demanded that the caretaker chief minister take notice of their appeal and order registration of the case.

A spokesperson for the district police refused to comment on the canal bridge incident. He, however, said that 400 police officials were deployed on atta distribution points for maintaining order there; moreover, 50 wardens, out of 100, were also deployed at these centers for smooth flow of traffic around these centres, reported Dawn.

In another incident, a man killed his mother in Chak No 155 JB. Noor Asia had been living with her son Shawaiz Haral after the death of her husband, Nawaz Haral.

Mazhar Hussain, father of Noor Asia, also lived with his daughter.

Shawaiz wanted to sell his mother's property, which she refused. On Tuesday evening, Shawaiz shot and killed his mother, according to reports.

The Kot Wasawa police registered a case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In another incident, a factory worker was crushed to death under the moving machines of a paper board factory.

Muhammad Umar (16), from Jhang had been working in the factory in Chiniot city for the last six months. His mother was informed that Umar accidentally fell into the machine and died.

The family collected the body from a hospital after an autopsy.

The city police registered a case under section 287 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the factory owners on the application of Fiaz Parveen, the mother of the deceased, without making any arrest.

Sajjad Hussain, uncle of the deceased, said the body had amputated legs, mutilated face and broken teeth. He demanded strict action against owners and provision of compensation to the victim family, reported Dawn.

