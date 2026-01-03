Lawlessness deepens in Balochistan as kidnappings shake business confidence

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 3 Escalating incidents of kidnapping for ransom in Balochistan's Kech district have sparked renewed concerns over the breakdown of law and order, with political leaders warning that continued official inaction is eroding public safety and damaging the local economy.

The situation has created a climate of fear among residents and traders alike, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, Abdul Malik Baloch, president of the National Party, raised the alarm during a press conference at the Turbat Press Club. The event was organised under the banner of All Parties Kech, a multi-party platform representing political and civil stakeholders in the district.

Baloch warned that the worsening security environment was undermining public confidence and paralysing commercial activity. During the briefing, participants highlighted the recent abduction for ransom of two well-known businessmen from Kech Haseeb Yasin, son of Haji Yasin, and Shah Nawaz Gul Jan, son of Haji Gul Jan Rind.

Their disappearance has triggered widespread anxiety across the district, particularly within the trading community, which already operates under difficult economic conditions.

Baloch stated that sustained efforts over the past month to engage the provincial authorities, including the Balochistan chief minister and the inspector general of police, had failed to yield any concrete results. He added that the lack of progress had forced political leaders to raise the issue publicly through the media, hoping to draw serious attention to the gravity of the crisis.

He stated that crimes such as kidnapping for ransom were not only criminal acts but also direct attacks on economic stability, discouraging investment and forcing businesses to scale back operations. Ensuring the safety of traders and citizens, he said, was a fundamental duty of the state, as highlighted by Dawn.

Meanwhile, APK convener Nawab Khan Shambizai warned that if the abducted businessmen were not recovered promptly, a protest rally would be held in Kech on January 5, followed by a complete district-wide strike on January 7.

The press conference concluded with a unanimous demand for immediate government intervention, the safe recovery of the abductees and concrete measures to restore law and order in Kech district, as reported by Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor