Leader of crime ring killed in Colombia

Bogota, Sep 30 Colombian police have shot and killed Juan Carlos Rodriguez, alias 'Zeus', one of the country's most dangerous criminals and the leader of the organised crime ring Clan del Golfo, the National Police of Colombia (PNC) confirmed.

Rodriguez, an ex-military man and fugitive, was killed on Saturday along with seven of his men during a gunfight with police in the northwest Colombian department of Antioquia, reports Xinhua news agency.

"In the development of Operation Agamemnon, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, leader of the Magdalena Medio Block of the 'Clan del Golfo', died," announced PNC General Director William Salamanca on X on Sunday.

The joint operation to capture Rodriguez involved the police, army, air force and the Attorney General's Office.

