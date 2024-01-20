Leaders at NAM Summit in Uganda agree on 'support for Palestinian State': Indonesian diplomat

Kampala [Uganda], January 20 : Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pahala Mansury said that the 19th Summit of Non-Alligned Movement (NAM) agreed on several points related to the war including support on 'Palestinian state', Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

It reported that the leaders at the NAM summit held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala "have decided through the NAM ministry meeting as well as the summit (our) support for the state of Palestine and also for the Palestinian people."

The Indonesia diplomat described, "We need to ensure that there is an immediate ceasefire, not only to make sure we are actually stopping the attacks and atrocities that are happening to the people of Palestine (but) also to ensure there is a possibility to provide unhindered and sustained support for humanity."

The leaders agreed that "We have to make sure there is accountability, not only to provide support for South Africa in the ICJ court, but Indonesia right now is in the process of providing a written statement to the ICJ, which is mandated by the UNGA," Al Jazeera reported.

The leader said, "(We discussed) how are we going to make sure that we have a sustainable two-state solution and what is the pathway to that."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation to the NAM summit being held from January 19-20.

The EAM also shared glimpses from the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, which commenced here on Friday.

The External Affairs Minister has been holding meetings with various foreign dignitaries at the two-day summit.

The event this year, themed on 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence', has brought together delegates from more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

The NAM is a forum of 120 countries not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with the countries in the bloc, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier, adding that as one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.

