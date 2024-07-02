Leaders expected to discuss prospects of multilateral cooperation at SCO Summit in Astana: MEA

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 2 : World leaders are expected to review the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation at the SCO Summit set to take place in Kazakhstana's Astana on July 4, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Astana for the SCO Summit. The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

In a press release, MEA stated, "At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting."

India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO. In a press release, MEA stated, "SECURE stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection."

India, under its first-ever presidency of SCO, hosted the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in virtual format on July 4, 2023, according to MEA press release.

Kazakhstan took over the SCO presidency from India, which was the president last year. This year's host is Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has proposed, among other initiatives, the establishment of a joint investment fund.

In a telephonic conversation with the Kazakhstan President on June 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his full support for the success of the upcoming summit in Astana.

During the conversation, the two leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral strategic partnerships. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation.

"Had a good conversation with President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Thanked him for warm wishes on the success in the elections," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"Reiterated the commitment to advance our Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan. Conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit," he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, the SCO summits were held virtually. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation.

The main goals of the SCO are promoting effective cooperation in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, culture as well as education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields, strengthening mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among the member countries, making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, moving towards the establishment of a new, democratic, just and rational political and economic international order, according to the official statement.

