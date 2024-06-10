Leaders from Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, Seychelles meet President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], June 10 : A day after attending PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, leaders from several neighbouring countries called on President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday.

The leaders who met President Murmu are Nepal PM, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Mauritius President Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif.

In a post on X, Droupadi Murmu shared some pictures while meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu adding that she also expressed confidence that Maldives will continue on the path of prosperity and development under his leadership.

"Welcoming President Muizzu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President conveyed her greetings to the new government and the people of Maldives and expressed confidence that Maldives will continue on the path of prosperity and development under President Muizzu's leadership," the official statement said.

Both leaders noted the longstanding and multifaceted ties between the two countries and highlighted important pillars of our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation including people-to-people linkages, capacity-building cooperation, economic and trade relations and development cooperation.

The President expressed hope that India-Maldives relations will continue to strengthen in the years to come.

Following this, Droupadi Murmu also meet with the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

During the meeting, the President said that Nepal is a priority partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthen our unique ties.

According to the official statement, both leaders discussed ways to take forward developmental initiatives across various sectors in Nepal, which are benefitting the people of both countries.

Moreover, Mauritius President Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also stopped by to meet Murmu at her residence.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the impressive progress registered in various sectors of bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working together to further deepen the unique and multifaceted India-Mauritius partnership.

President Murmu fondly recalled her successful State visit to Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in March earlier this year and her interactions with the Mauritian leadership and people.

She reaffirmed that Mauritius is an important maritime partner of India in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of Vision SAGAR and our commitment to advance the shared vision of peace, security, and growth in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif also called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President conveyed the greetings of President Wavel Ramkalawan and the people of Seychelles to President Murmu and expressed happiness on visiting India on his first official visit.

Both leaders discussed India's developmental partnership support and capacity-building assistance in Seychelles and the longstanding defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. They agreed to continue working together to further strengthen the bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

