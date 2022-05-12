Leaders of Nato member states welcomes Finland to join Nato

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2022 05:06 PM2022-05-12T17:06:58+5:302022-05-12T17:07:11+5:30

Leaders of Nato member states have welcomed the announcement by Finland’s leader and said that the country should join ...

Leaders of Nato member states welcomes Finland to join Nato | Leaders of Nato member states welcomes Finland to join Nato

Leaders of Nato member states welcomes Finland to join Nato

Leaders of Nato member states have welcomed the announcement by Finland’s leader and said that the country should join Nato. Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Finland’s decision to apply for Nato membership was “great news for Poland and Europe’s security”. Here are some of the tweets from leaders which it shows how excited they are to welcome Finland in Nato.

Open in app
Tags :NatoFinland