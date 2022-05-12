Leaders of Nato member states welcomes Finland to join Nato

Leaders of Nato member states have welcomed the announcement by Finland’s leader and said that the country should join Nato. Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Finland’s decision to apply for Nato membership was “great news for Poland and Europe’s security”. Here are some of the tweets from leaders which it shows how excited they are to welcome Finland in Nato.



Finland's decision to initiate @NATO accession is great news for Poland and Europe's security. I congratulate @niinisto and @MarinSanna for this important move. Poland supports Finland joining NATO as quickly and smoothly as possible. — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) May 12, 2022

I welcome the Finland's decision to apply for NATO membership.



If it decides to join NATO, we will, of course, support it. — Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) May 12, 2022

History being made by our northern neighbours. Today's announcement by @MarinSanna & @niinisto paves the way for #Finland joining #NATO.



You can count on our full support. We support a rapid accession process. From our side will make necessary steps quickly.

#StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/qdat42g3Y3 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 12, 2022

I fully support historic step Finland is taking towards @NATO membership. It’ll be good for 🇫🇮 & our regional security. NATO is a defensive alliance. Moscow’s attempts to portray NATO enlargement as offensive are just fruits of their own failure to live at peace with neighbours. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) May 12, 2022

I welcome the Joint statement by 🇫🇮 President Sauli Niinistö @niinisto & Prime Minister @MarinSanna on Finland’s NATO membership. Romania 🇷🇴 is a strong promoter of @NATO’s Open Door Policy and stands ready to support 🇫🇮 in the process of NATO accession. Together we are stronger! — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) May 12, 2022

I sincerely welcome the announcement of @niinisto and @MarinSanna regarding Finland’s application for NATO membership. It is an important turn towards an even stronger Alliance and greater security in the Baltic Sea Region. — Krišjānis Kariņš (@krisjaniskarins) May 12, 2022