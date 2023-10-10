'Leadership provided by Tanzanian President, PM Modi guides India, Tanzania relations to greater heights': Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday lauded Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership which has guided India and Tanzania relations to greater heights.

Pradhan was present at the event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital to confer Tanzanian President Hassan with an Honorary Doctorate by the JNU for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations.

"The leadership provided by you and PM Modi guides India and Tanzania relations to greater heights. Tanzania, the key African partner of India we count on your support to amplify the concern and aspirations of the global south," he said.

Sharing on his social media 'X', Pradhan further expressed gratitude to be present at the conferment of Honorary Doctorate to Hassan.

"It's an honour and privilege for me and my colleague EAM @DrSJaishankar

ji to be present at the conferment of Honorary Doctorate to President H.E. Dr. @SuluhuSamia," the post said.

He further congratulated President Hassan and stated, "Congratulate President Dr Suluhu Samia Hassan and special compliments to JNU for this thoughtful gesture to recognise the efforts of the Tanzanian President towards bringing our two countries closer than ever before."

Pradhan also said that under the guidance of PM Modi and the Tanzanian President, the friendship between the two countries will grow stronger.

"It is befitting that JNU has conferred this honour to the President of Tanzania, particularly in the backdrop of Hon. PM @narendramodi working tirelessly to include the African Union as part of G-20. I am confident that under the valuable guidance of President H.E. Dr. @SuluhuSamia and Hon. PM Modi ji, - friendship will grow stronger and education, skills, innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment will be the cornerstone of our Strategic Partnership," the post further stated.

Union Minister Pradhan also highlighted the opening of the IIT Madras campus in Tanzania.

"This institute will prove to be a milestone in educational cooperation between our great nations and continents,' he said.

Moreover, he noted that students from African countries will be provided access to all-class engineering and technology education.

"We provide students from Tanzania and other African countries with access to all-class engineering and technology education which will help in nation-building and will drive economic growth, technology, development, research and innovation in Africa,' he added.

President Hassan on receiving the Honorary Doctorate by the Jawaharlal Nehru University said that the honour will be forever etched in her memory as it is the first award to her in a foreign country.

Speaking at JNU's Special Convocation ceremony conferring the Honorary Doctorate to her, President Hassan expressed her gratitude for the honour, which she termed added "colour" to her life history.

Incidentally, Hassan became the first woman to receive an honorary award from the university.

In his address, Jaishankar said, "It is a matter of great pride for us to confer the honorary doctorate on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan today from the JNU. I take particular satisfaction in this as an alumnus of this university."

He said education and capacity building are important facets of ties between the two countries.

The External Affairs Minister pointed out that over 5,000 Tanzanian nationals have been trained in educational institutions in India.

Jaishankar added, "India also plays host to several Tanzanian students who study in India and in our universities, young minds brim with confidence as they shape, India's future through startups, inventions and innovations."

Noting that 70 students have been finalized for the first batch, he said that classes for the first batch are scheduled to begin this month at the first IIT Madras campus opened in Tanzania.

Tanzanian President who is in India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

