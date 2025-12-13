Leading Hamas terrorist in Gaza exterminated, IDF sources confirm

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): According to Israeli media, sources in the military intelligence have confirmed that the IDF killed senior Hamas commander Raed Sa'ad, one of the most senior terrorists within the Al-Qassam Brigades, in a targeted strike today.

The IDF explained that the terrorist had recently been involved in attempts to restore and produce weapons for Hamas.

Military Intelligence sources are also quoted as saying that the IDF strike on Sa'ad came in response to an attack on IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip involving an improvised explosive device. Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack and were taken to the hospital for treatment, the military confirmed. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor