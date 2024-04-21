Leaked documents reportedly expose China's extensive cyber-espionage operations

Beijing [China], April 21 [ANI]: Leaked documents from i-Soon, a Chinese cybersecurity company linked to the country's cybersecurity apparatus, have reportedly provided fresh evidence of China's extensive cyber espionage operations.

These documents shed light on China's utilisation of hackers to target Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists and the Uyghur community.

Additionally, they reveal the Tibetan exile administration in Dharamshala, India, as another target of Chinese hackers.

The leaked documents underscore China's strategy of targeting vulnerable individuals and groups across international borders.

https://twitter.com/UyghurProject/status/1781028745173664166?t=it4Q5O8WByNBd8p7-yy0IQ&s=08

Notably, i-Soon allegedly attempted to breach the Dalai Lama's office in India. The Chinese Army and Police are reportedly among i-Soon's major clients, suggesting state involvement in these activities.

This revelation adds to longstanding concerns about China's history of conducting espionage abroad. A diplomatic crisis between China and the United States last year, triggered by a Chinese balloon entering American airspace, underscored the need for nations, including India, to bolster their counterintelligence capabilities.

Furthermore, US and British officials have accused Beijing of targeting various sectors, including lawmakers, academics, journalists, and defence contractors, through cyber espionage.

Sanctions and charges have been imposed in response.

Despite China's denial of these allegations, analysts note a rise in cyberattacks linked to Chinese agencies, indicating efforts to assess foreign governments' reactions.

As these leaks come to light, they raise significant concerns about the extent of China's cyber activities and their potential impact on international security and diplomatic relations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor