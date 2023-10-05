'Learnt cooking, scriptures, worked out': Sanjay Dutt recollects his time in jail

Mumbai, Oct 5 Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is set to be seen in the upcoming adventurous culinary show ‘Star vs Food Survival’, has spoken on serving jail time at the Yerwada jail in Pune.

Talking about the difficult time in his life, the actor said: "The first time I went to jail if you see the photographs outside Thane jail --- Anna (Suniel Shetty), Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, everybody came and wished me well. I had no respite from serving jail time, so why overthink it? I had to make up my mind that yes I had to go. I have to face it."

Sharing about how he utilised his time while serving the sentence, Sanjaysaid: "In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique."

The premiering episode of ‘Star vs Food Survival’ will feature Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt.

The duo along with Chef Ranveer Brar (the show host) traverse through the pristine, untouched terrains of rural Coorg, which also happens to be Shetty’s native land.

Talking about Bollywood during the 1980s and now, Sanjay said: “There was so much bonding among all of us. We were so together, we worked in so many movies together."

Recalling his experience on 'Star vs Food Survival', Sanjay mentioned: “After my delightful journey on ‘Star vs Food Survival’, I’ve uncovered a fresh recipe for life - one that revolves around relishing each moment with loved ones and savouring the bonds we share. Collaborating with my dear friend Suniel Shetty has infused this experience with a special essence, rekindling precious memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime. Food, friendship, and laughter- truly the perfect ingredients for a beautiful life."

The first episode of ‘Star vs Food Survival’ will air on October 9 on Discovery Channel, and discovery+.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor