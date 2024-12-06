Lebanese army deploys along border as Syrian conflict escalates

Beirut, Dec 6 The Lebanese army on Friday reinforced its deployment along the Lebanese-Syrian border in the Bekaa region amid escalating conflicts in Syria, according to security sources.

The move comes as Lebanon fears that the intensifying clashes between the Syrian government and rebel groups could increase the likelihood of extremist groups reaching the Lebanese border.

Anonymous Lebanese security sources told Xinhua that the army had heightened its readiness and strengthened its presence along the 375-kilometre border separating Lebanon and Syria.

They added that units from the Airborne Regiment had been deployed to the eastern mountain range near the Syrian border, along with land border guards assigned to monitor mountain paths and illegal crossings linking the two countries.

Lebanon remains concerned about a repeat of the events of 2014, when armed groups from ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra stormed the border town of Arsal, killing soldiers and civilians before occupying areas along the Lebanese-Syrian border for years.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Public Security issued a statement on Friday announcing the closure of several land border crossings, particularly in the north, due to repeated Israeli attacks targeting the crossings, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement emphasized that the closures were necessary to ensure the safety of those traveling across the border. However, the Masnaa border crossing will remain open, especially for Syrian nationals, "under temporary exceptional measures."

Since November 27, Syrian rebel groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have launched a major offensive in northern Syria, capturing key cities like Aleppo and Hama. The offensive has dealt a significant blow to the Syrian government and raised concerns about a potential humanitarian crisis.

