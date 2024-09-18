Lebanese Attack UNIFIL Amid New Wave of Explosions: Reports
By ANI | Published: September 18, 2024 11:30 PM2024-09-18T23:30:00+5:302024-09-18T23:30:05+5:30
Jerusalem [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): Reports from southern Lebanon indicate that angry civilians are throwing stones at UNIFIL personnel who came to provide medical aid during a new wave of exploding communication devices. Residents apparently demand that the international peacekeepers be expelled. (ANI/TPS)
