Lebanese PM condemns Israel's targeting of Beirut suburb

Beirut, Sep 21 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned Israel's targeting of a populated residential area in Beirut's southern suburb, describing it as a continuation of "what can be called genocide."

Information Minister Ziad Makari told reporters on Friday after a cabinet session that Mikati made the remarks at the beginning of the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mikati said that "targeting a populated residential area proves once again that the Israeli enemy does not give importance to any humanitarian, legal or moral considerations, but rather is proceeding with what can be called genocide."

"The unprecedented security earthquake, which Lebanon was exposed to this week, and which caused thousands of victims, is a shameful and condemnable criminal act and is similar to a genocide and a terrible massacre," said the prime minister.

"We are raising this issue to the international community and the human conscience as an indictment of the Israeli enemy, demanding a clear position on these horrific massacres," he added.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a building in the Jamous area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing 12 people and wounding 66 others.

