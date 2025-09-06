Lebanese President calls on US to support Israeli withdrawal; ensure exclusive state control of weapons

Beirut [Lebanon], September 6 (ANI/WAM): Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called on the United States to pressure Israel to withdraw from the territories it's occupying in southern Lebanon, describing it as a necessary step to enable the Lebanese Army to complete its deployment along the international border and fully implement Resolution 1701.

This came during Aoun's meeting with Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander, US Naval Forces Central Command, where he stressed the need to activate the 'Mechanism' for monitoring the cessation of hostilities, to ensure the implementation of last November's agreement, including halting Israeli attacks and securing the release of prisoners.

Aoun pointed out that these steps would support the Lebanese government's decision to restrict weapons exclusively to the Lebanese armed forces.

He noted that continued Israeli violations hinder the army's deployment, even though it has completed over 85% of its positioning south of the Litani River, despite the difficult conditions that resulted in the killing of 12 soldiers. He also highlighted that the army has begun taking over Palestinian weapons inside the camps.

In addition, Aoun emphasised the importance of continued US support for equipping the Lebanese Army to enable it to maintain security and control the borders amid difficult economic circumstances.

Admiral Cooper affirmed the continuation of US assistance to the Lebanese Army, noting that the Mechanism Committee will meet soon to discuss stabilising the situation in the south. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor