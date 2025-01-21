Lebanese president, Spanish defence minister meet on ceasefire progress, ties

Beirut, Jan 21 Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for Israel's immediate withdrawal from disputed territories during a meeting on Tuesday with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.

The talks come amid rising tensions along the border, exacerbated by violations of a recent ceasefire agreement.

Aoun warned that Israel's potential failure to meet the deadlines set in the November 27 ceasefire accord would destabilise the region further and hinder reconstruction efforts in the border areas. Under the agreement, Israeli forces are required to withdraw by January 26.

The meeting, held at Baabda Palace, coincided with reports of Israeli military activity near the southern town of Bint Jbeil. According to Lebanon's National News Agency, Israeli forces were demolishing property gates and firing in the area. Artillery fire also targeted the Sedana Heights near Shebaa earlier on Tuesday.

Robles reiterated Spain's support for Lebanon and stressed the importance of Israel adhering to the agreed withdrawal timeline. She also reaffirmed Spain's commitment to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), where Spanish troops serve under UNIFIL Commander Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate discussion, Lebanese Defence Minister Maurice Slim expressed gratitude for Spain's military support, while condemning what he described as Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and UN Resolution 1701.

On Monday, residents of the southern Lebanese border town of Bint Jbeil and the nearby village of Ainata returned home following the completion of Lebanese Army deployments in the two areas, which the five-member committee -- comprising the US, France, Lebanon, Israel, and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) -- overseeing the ceasefire agreement has declared safe.

The agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, took effect on November 27, 2024, ending nearly 14 months of fighting between the two sides. The agreement mandates Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese Army assuming security control along the Lebanese-Israeli border and in the southern region, ensuring the area south of the Litani River remains free of weapons and militants.

