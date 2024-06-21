Lebanon affirms strong ties with Cyprus

Beirut, June 21 The Lebanese-Cypriot ties are strong, said the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, a day after Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to wage a war against Cyprus.

"The Lebanese-Cypriot relations are based on a rich history of diplomatic cooperation; also, bilateral communication and consultation are ongoing at the highest levels between the two countries to discuss issues of common interest," the Ministry added on Thursday.

The Ministry's statement comes a day after Nasrallah threatened to wage war against Cyprus if the latter allows Israel to use its airports in the event of a war with Hezbollah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

