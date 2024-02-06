Lebanon: Army does not have capacity to deploy on Israel border in potential Hezbollah deal

Beirut, Feb 6 Lebanon's interim Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib told the media on Tuesday that the Lebanese army does not have the capacity to deploy on the border with Israel, the media reported.

Bou Habib cites "a shortage of equipment" as reason for his opposition to the idea, which is reportedly part of the diplomatic solution the US is pushing to keep the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah from expanding into a full-blown war, The Times of Israel reported.

The plan, according to Hebrew-media reports, would see Hezbollah withdraw 8-10 km from the border, and would have UN and Lebanese forces move into the area in greater numbers.

Bou Habib says that he is against the withdrawal of Hezbollah to the Litani river, as Israel has demanded, "as this will lead to the renewal of war."

The Foreign Minister has said that he is against "partial solutions" and will only accept a final settlement with Israel that solves all border disputes.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein was in Israel over the weekend to discuss an emerging diplomatic solution with Israeli officials.

