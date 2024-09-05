Lebanon backs Egypt, slams Israel's allegations of weapon smuggling into Gaza

Beirut, Sep 5 The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has expressed its "full solidarity" with Egypt and condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about arms smuggling from Egypt into Gaza through the Philadelphi Corridor.

The Ministry on Wednesday categorised these accusations as obstructive to mediation efforts and prolonging the crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also voiced "strong appreciation" for Egypt's efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and its constructive role in negotiating a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

It praised Egypt's "historical positions on supporting Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability" and its ongoing efforts to prevent a large-scale war in the region.

Netanyahu alleged on Monday that weapons were being smuggled to Hamas through the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border. Egypt rejected Israel's claim on Tuesday, accusing the Israeli side of using the claim to justify its "aggressive and provocative" policies.

Additionally, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomed the British government's decision to impose a partial ban on arms export to Israel, calling it "an important step towards strengthening international humanitarian law and human rights".

The Ministry appreciated Britain's move as a sign of its commitment to reducing escalation and supporting negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire to protect civilians from further violence.

On Monday, Britain announced it would suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel, citing concerns that the equipment could be used to violate international humanitarian law.

Egypt rejects any Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,800 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 94,300 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

