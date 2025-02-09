Lebanon orders army to retaliate against fire from Syria

Beirut, Feb 9 The Lebanese army said that it had ordered troops deployed along the Syrian border to retaliate against fire originating from Syrian territory.

The army, in a statement, said it had acted on directives from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, ordering military units along the northern and eastern borders to respond to sources of fire coming from Syrian territory and targeting Lebanese areas.

The statement added that units had begun responding with "appropriate weapons" following recent clashes that saw several Lebanese areas shelled and fired upon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported an expanded army deployment to new positions on the outskirts of Hermel, near the Syrian border. It said an army observation tower was reportedly hit by an artillery shell from Syria, causing only material damage.

Municipalities in the Hermel district issued a statement calling on the Lebanese state to intervene to protect civilians following repeated attacks on Lebanese villages from Syria. They said the Lebanese army must take full responsibility amid the ongoing tension and work to put an end to these hostile acts.

The NNA also reported that the Lebanese Red Cross had transported eight people to hospitals in Hermel after they were injured in shelling in the northern border region. It said shelling from Syria struck the towns of Zakiyah, Ard al-Sabea, Sahlat al-Maa, and Qanafez, injuring civilians.

The interim government in Syria previously said that it had carried out military operations near the Syria-Lebanon border to crack down on smugglers and dismantle smuggling routes.

