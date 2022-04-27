Lebanon president urges stronger security against violent crime surge

Beirut [Lebanon], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday called for stronger security efforts against the risks of a deteriorating security situation amid a nationwide economic collapse. "We have been witnessing some unacceptable attacks which warn of further deterioration in the future, so we gave directions to security forces to increase their efforts and limit any security violations," Aoun was quoted by a presidency statement as saying. The president added that security agencies should assume their full responsibilities in deterring any practices that jeopardize security stability in the country. According to a report released by The Monthly, a quarterly online magazine, Lebanon has witnessed an increase in theft crimes by 306 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the pre-crisis year 2019, as the economic crisis has plunged more than 70 per cent of the population into poverty. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor