Lee receives credentials from 7 new ambassadors to South Korea

Seoul, Sep 29 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday received diplomatic credentials from seven new ambassadors to South Korea, including the new envoy from the European Union (EU), the presidential office said.

The ambassadors included Ugo Astuto of the EU, Nadine Olivieri Lozano of Switzerland, Bartosz Wisniewski of Poland, Tanel Sepp of Estonia, Philippe Lafortune of Canada, Mikael Hemniti Winther of Denmark, and Wong Kai Jiun of Singapore.

New ambassadors typically present copies of their credentials to the head of state to formally assume their roles.

Following the ceremony, Lee asked the ambassadors to serve as a "bridge" in advancing bilateral relations across various sectors to deliver "practical" benefits to people in their respective countries, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

He highlighted cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and the defence industry, where South Korea holds a competitive edge, while stressing the importance of closer collaboration as Seoul seeks a greater role on the global stage, Yonhap news agency reported.

The envoys expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and voiced support for the Seoul government's efforts to ease tensions and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, Kang said. They also invited Lee to visit their countries at a convenient time to further expand relations, she added.

Earlier on September 26, South Korea's former top envoy to Vietnam, Lee Hyuk, had been appointed as the first ambassador to Japan under the Lee Jae Myung administration, the foreign ministry had said.

The appointment was released as South Korea and Japan are coordinating a visit by outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the southern South Korean city of Busan next week for talks with President Lee.

Lee Hyuk had joined the foreign service in 1979 and went on to serve as director general of the ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau and minister at the South Korean Embassy in Japan. He also served as Seoul's top envoy to the Philippines and then to Vietnam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor