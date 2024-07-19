Leeds riot: UK Police make multiple arrests, prepare for 'robust response'

Leeds, July 19 The UK police have made several arrests overnight in connection with the riot that broke out in Leeds.

The police are reviewing the CCTV and social media footage to identify those involved in the riot that broke out on Thursday, during which vehicles, including those of police and a double-decker bus, were set on fire.

Further arrests are expected as the local police intensify the investigation.

"Throughout the night, several arrests were made in relation to the disorder and further arrests will be made over the next few days. The Major Enquiry Team has launched an investigation which will include reviewing CCTV and social media footage and images to identify the perpetrators," said West Yorkshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable, Pat Twiggs.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for all those who were involved and will work closely with our criminal justice partners to bring them to justice," he added.

As per the local police, the disorder was caused by a "criminal minority" intent on disrupting the community.

The police said that community members, key individual networks, and elected members are working to de-escalate the tensions besides collaborating with the Leeds City Council to clean-up the area.

Twiggs said that specialist public order officers came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group.

"A decision was taken to withdraw these officers temporarily as it was evident that the police were their sole target," he added.

The local police have made clear that such incidents will be met with a "robust response" in the future.

"There will be a significant policing presence within Harehills over the weekend and future attempts to engage in crime and disorder will be met with a robust response," the West Yorkshire Police said.

