Left parties to hold demonstrations against Israel on October 7, seek immediate ceasefire in Gaza war

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Accusing Israel of "genocidal war" in Gaza, the Left parties have decided to hold demonstrations and meetings on October 7 to demand an immediate ceasefire and called upon the Indian government to work for a two-state solution.

A press release issued by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party, said October 7 marks the completion of one year of Israel's war in Gaza.

"In the name of retaliating against the Hamas for the latter's attack within Israel on October 7, last year, the Israeli armed forces have conducted a brutal and indiscriminate attack on Palestinians in Gaza. As a

result of this war nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children have died. Thousands more are buried under the rubble. Israel has not spared residential buildings, schools and hospitals from their savage aerial and ground bombardment," the release said.

It said medical journal The Lancet, estimates that the death toll from Israel's aggression could be above 85,000 (as of August 6), counting both the direct and indirect deaths.

"The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had in January this year termed the Israeli actions as leading to possible genocide and called upon Israel to cease military actions in Gaza. Israel has so far scuttled all meaningful talks for a ceasefire," the release said.

The four Left paties also accused Israel of mounting attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank throughout the year.

"Israel has used pagers and other communications on a mass scale to trigger bombs, escalating and expanding the conflict into Lebanon. All around the world, millions of people have been protesting against the Israeli genocidal war and calling for an end to the war," the release said.

The Left parties said they will hold demonstrations and meetings "to demand an immediate ceasefire, call upon the Indian government to halt all arms exports to Israel and work for a two-state solution, whereby an independent Palestinian State can come into existence".

