Left with no choice, parents giving salty water to children in Gaza: UN

Gaza, Oct 30 As Gaza faces shortage of essentials, people were forced to give salty water to their kids, UN children aid agency UNICEF said.

The shortage that Gaza was facing has been raised to another level, UNICEF spokesperson Toby Fricker was quoted as saying by BBC.

Talking about the aid supplies, Fricker said aid supplies are coming but are minimal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor