Leftist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake set to redefine Sri Lanka's presidency

New Delhi, Sep 22 Sri Lanka's Marxist-leaning leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party will be sworn in as the country's ninth - also, the first Leftist - President on Monday, following his triumph in the island nation's first presidential election since its worst-ever economic crisis.

The result was decided Sunday evening after Sri Lanka's first-ever presidential run-off with the counting of second preference votes following both Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa failing to get the required percentage of votes.

"The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person’s work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us," 55-year-old Dissanayake, also popularly known as AKD, said in a post on X after the final result was announced by the Lankan Election Commission post 7 PM Sunday.

"Our journey here has been paved by the sacrifices of so many who gave their sweat, tears, and even their lives for this cause. Their sacrifices are not forgotten. We hold the scepter of their hopes and struggles, knowing the responsibility it carries. The millions of eyes filled with hope and expectation push us forward, and together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history," he added.

It is expected that the new President will take oath in a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

"This dream can only be realized with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision. Let us join hands and shape this future together!" said Dissanayake.

The leader has been a key figure in Sri Lanka's political discourse for some time now.

The election, held on Saturday, saw Dissanayake lead over veteran political figures such as incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition leader Premadasa.

JVP's manifesto, 'A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful Life', focused on several areas, including addressing corruption-related matters, establishing a new National Development Bank and re-negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to alleviate the hardships of the poor.

It also mentioned driving growth in sectors such as natural resources, professional and skilled labour resources, mineral resources, information technology, tourism, agriculture, marine resources, and creative industries.

During his election campaign, Dissanayake spoke about involving all citizens in the process, from creating a strong economy to distributing its benefits.

The 230-page manifesto outlined the party's policy statement in four main sections, titled 'A perfect life – a comfortable country'; 'A dignified life – a safe country'; 'A modern life – a rich country'; and 'A proud life – a steadfast country'.

It also included key points like forming a new constitution, an efficient health service focused on disease prevention to promote the health and fitness of citizens, elimination of duty-free vehicle permits for Members of Parliament (MPs), changes to the tax system, universal pension coverage, capping ministerial positions at 25, maximising the use of mass media, and fostering a free media industry.

Born on November 24, 1968 in the village of Thambuththegama, Anuradhapura District, Dissanayake's early life was modest - his father was a labourer, and mother a housewife.

He became the first student from Thambuththegama Central College to gain university entrance, initially attending the University of Peradeniya before transferring to the University of Kelaniya, where he earned a degree in Physical Science in 1995.

Dissanayake's political career began in 1987 when he joined the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, a Marxist party, during the 1987-1989 JVP insurrection.

Over the years, he rose through the party ranks, becoming its national organiser in 1995 and joining the central working committee. He was elected to Parliament in 2000 through the JVP's national list and re-elected in 2001.

He resigned in 2005, along with other JVP ministers, over disagreements with former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga's government regarding tsunami relief coordination with the LTTE.

In 2014, Dissanayake succeeded Somawansa Amarasinghe as leader of the JVP. In 2019, under his leadership, the JVP formed the National People's Power (NPP) alliance with Dissanayake running for President, finishing third with three per cent of the vote share.

According to some media reports, Dissanayake's influence grew significantly during the 2022 economic crisis, which led to widespread shortages and soaring inflation.

His NPP alliance, along with the JVP, played a prominent role in the mass protest movement known as the 'Aragalaya' (Struggle), which culminated in former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Though no single party officially led the protests, the JVP's involvement was widely reported. Dissanayake has been vocal about the movement's partial success, criticising the lack of parliamentary dissolution and accusing the political elite of maintaining the same corrupt structures.

"Looting, corruption and defying court orders continue to happen even to this day. The Aragalaya achieved only half a victory as Parliament was not dissolved. So, we hope the other half can be achieved in this presidential election," he said, responding to questions about his party's involvement in the movement, in an interview with Daily Mirror.

He has also faced allegations that some foreign countries, particularly China, are backing his campaign. However, in the interview, he firmly denied these claims, stating that his visits to China were funded by the respective government, but no foreign funds had been funnelled into his campaign.

"We are a small force, but we cannot be bought over by any country or organisation," he said, adding that the accusations were spread by leaders who themselves had been compromised.

Dissanayake now stands on the cusp of making history as the country's first leftist President, heralding what could be a significant political shift for the South Asian island nation.

