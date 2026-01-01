"Let us pray, stand in solidarity...": Pope Leo expresses concern over developments in Venezuela

Vatican City, January 4 : Pope Leo XIV expressed his concern over the recent developments in Venezuela, where American strikes took place and led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking at the Angelus prayer, Pope Leo XIV called upon for the good of the Venezuelan people to prevail, the rule of law be upheld, and human and civil rights of all to be respected, Vatican News reported on Sunday.

"The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration and lead us to overcome violence and to undertake paths of justice and peace, safeguarding the country's sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each person and of all, and working to build together a serene future of collaboration, stability, and concord, with special attention to the poorest who suffer because of the difficult economic situation," Pope said at the midday Angelus prayer as per Vatican News.

While speaking from St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo invited everyone to pray for the Venezuelan people, and also assured them of his own prayers.

As per Vatican News, Pope Leo entrusted all Venezuelans to the intercession of the Lady of Coromoto, Patroness of Venezuela, St. Jose Gregorio Hernandez, and St. Carmen Rendiles.

"Let us continue to have faith in the God of peace... Let us pray and stand in solidarity with the peoples who suffer because of wars."

"We make an appeal to the people of God to live more intensely hope and fervent prayer for peace in our hearts and in society; we reject any kind of violence," they said. "May our hands open to encounter and mutual help, and may the decisions that are made be made always for the good of our people", Vatican News reported.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela" and that the deposed "dictator" Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.

Trump also posted a photograph on Truth Social showing Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his capture.

Video footage later released by the White House-affiliated Rapid Response showed Maduro in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

In the footage, he was seen wishing law enforcement authorities "Happy New Year" and "Good Night" as he was led into custody.

Following the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm over the situation in Venezuela, warning that the developments could have profound implications for the wider region.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said that, irrespective of the situation in Venezuela, such actions set a dangerous precedent and underscored the need for full respect for international law by all parties, including adherence to the UN Charter.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the recent military operation and capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States.

According to the Council presidency, the meeting is scheduled for 10 am (local time) under the agenda of "Threats to international peace and security".

"The presidency intends to hold the emergency meeting on Monday morning at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT)," said the spokeswoman for the Somali Permanent Mission to the UN, Khadija Ahmed, as quoted by Xinhua.

