"Let us stand with her," Democratic Leader Ajay Bhutoria extends support for Kamala Harris

Washington, DC [US], August 3 : After US Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the democratic nominee For president, Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee Ajay Bhutoria urged Americans to stand with Harris as she continues her journey to the presidency.

"Let us stand with her as she continues this journey, and let us ensure that the promise of America shines bright for all," said Ajay Bhutoria.

Ajay Bhutoria is an Indian-American businessman and politician who serves as the Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Further, Bhutoria described the day as 'historic' for the US as Harris secured the majority of delegates needed to become the Democratic nominee.

"Today marks a historic moment for our community and our nation as Vice President Kamala Harris secures the majority of delegates needed to become the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. This achievement is not just a victory for Vice President Harris, but for all of us who believe in the values of freedom, justice, and opportunity for all," said Bhutoria.

"As a proud South Asian American, I am filled with immense pride to see Vice President Harris, who shares a deep connection with our community, take this significant step toward making history," he added.

Deputy National Finance Chair DNC has praised Harris for her leadership in unifying the Democratic Party and generating unprecedented enthusiasm across the country.

"Her leadership has unified our party and sparked unprecedented enthusiasm across the country, especially within the South Asian and broader AAPI communities," said Deputy National Finance Chair DNC.

"The record-breaking grassroots support that Vice President Harris has received is a testament to her vision for an America where everyone has the chance to succeed. Her commitment to justice, equality, and progress resonates deeply with the values we hold dear in our culture and traditions," he added.

Bhutoria has issued a call to action as the party celebrates Kamala Harris's historic nomination for President and emphasized that as we celebrate her nomination, we must remember that our work is far from over.

"As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember that our work is far from over. The road to November will require all of us to come together, mobilize our communities, and make our voices heard. Vice President Harris's candidacy is a powerful reminder that when we unite, we can achieve great thingsnot just for ourselves, but for future generations," said Deputy National Finance Chair DNC.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday won the 2024 Democratic National Convention, securing a majority of votes of the delegates, Washington Post reported.

Democratic Party officials announced officially, making her the party's presidential nominee and concluding an unprecedented process after the former Democratic standard-bearer dropped out less than two weeks ago.

Following this, Kamala Harris shared a post on X, and said, "I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States."

"I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by the love of country, to fight for the best of who we are," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor