"Let's focus on making America great again," says Trump, hits out at Democrats for negative campaign

Milwaukee (Wisconsin) [US], July 19 : Former US President Donald Trump kicked off his Presidential campaign with a rousing speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night local time. Trump attacked the Democrats for continuously targeting him and his family and said that it was time to focus on making America great again.

"Enough with the Subpoenas, Let's Focus on America 'Don and others faced countless subpoenas from Democrats like Nancy Pelosi. They must stop this, as it's harming our country. We need to focus on making America great again, not beating people. We won against impeachments and indictments, but the time wasted is damaging. If that effort went towards helping America, we'd be much stronger," he said.

Speaking to the Republican cadre Trump endorsed his running mate and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

"Thrilled to have a new friend and partner fighting by my side, the next Vice President of the United States, the current Senator from Ohio - JD Vance and his incredible wife Usha..," said Donald Trump.

Earlier on Wednesday, JD Vance, after accepting his vice presidential nomination, called himself a "working-class boy" and said that Donald Trump's policies will take along the voters, who have been left behind.

The 39-year-old lawmaker, during his acceptance speech, called on Americans to send Trump back to the White House and introduced himself to voters across the country.

"I pledge to every American, no matter your party, that I will give everything I have to serve you and to make this country a place where every dream you have for yourself, your family and your country will be possible. From Iraq to Afghanistan, from the financial crisis to the Great Recession, from open borders to strengthening wages, the people who govern this country have failed and failed again," Vance said.

Meanwhile, during his speech, Donald Trump paid tribute to fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore by kissing his helmet during the final day of the Republican National Convention. The crowd erupts in applause, followed by a solemn moment of silence to commemorate his sacrifice.

"I also spoke to all three families of these tremendous people. Our love and prayers are with them and always will be. We're never going to forget them. They came for a great rally. They were serious Trumpsters, I want to tell you. They were serious Trumpsters and still are. But Corey, unfortunately, we have to use the past. He was incredible. He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody. Was accompanied by his wife, Helen, an incredible woman I spoke to today, devastated, and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly, acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was," Trump said.

"I want to thank the fire department and the family for sending his helmet, his outfit, and it was just something. And they're going to do something very special when they get it. But we did something which cannot match what happened. Not even close. But I am very proud to say that over the past few days, we've raised USD 6.3 million for the families of David, James, and Corey," he further added.

Trump while accepting his nomination said that he would be the President for all of America.

"I am running to be President for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States, In 4 months we will have an incredible victory. We will launch a new era of peace and prosperity, for all religions, people and creeds. I will be the president of all of America and not of half of America because there is no victory by half," Trump said.

