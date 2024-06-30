"Let's not forget": Taiwanese activist condemns China, urges audience to remember 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

Taipei [Taiwan], June 30 : Taiwanese singer and activist Panai Kusui took a bold stance against China during her acceptance speech at the Golden Melody Awards ceremony, urging the audience to remember the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, Focus Taiwan reported.

She said, that do not forget China's 1989 bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square, in which hundreds and perhaps more than 1,000 people were killed.

Noting that the awards were celebrating their 35th year, Panai said in her speech: "It also marked the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident. Let's not forget."

Further, she also stated that China's censoring of her remarks about the Tiananmen Square Massacre has instead highlighted Taiwan's value, as per Focus Taiwan.

The Golden Melody is one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in Taiwan.

"The value of freedom can be felt at this moment," she said. "I hope everyone will cherish what we have now."

According to Focus Taiwan, her remarks works, and related discussions disappeared from the internet in China shortly after the event.

Meanwhile, every day Taiwan is reporting large Chinese incursions, as Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday that five Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to Taiwan MND, five of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft entered Taiwan's northern, central, Southwest, and Southeast Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's action, Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy, with Beijing considering the island as its territory that must be reunified with the mainland, if necessary by force.

