Liberia Vice President arrives in Delhi for 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on Monday arrived in Delhi to attend the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Liberia Vice President's visit to India will further bolster bilateral ties.

Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to VP Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Liberia as he arrives in New Delhi for the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave. An opportunity to further bolster India-Liberia partnership."

Notably, ties between India and Liberia have been warm and friendly. Liberia has supported India's candidature at the various United Nations fora. Indian government opened a resident Mission in Liberia's capital Monrovia in May 2021, according to the Indian Embassy in Liberia.

The 19th CII India - Africa Business Conclave will be held in New Delhi from August 20-22. Notably, the 19th edition of the CII India-Africa Business Conclave will aim to serve as an instrument for Africa's growth and the role of the India-Africa partnership in regional and global value chain integration.

India remains the fastest-growing large economy, supported by favourable demographics (consistent labour supply), improving institutional strength, and enhanced governance.

Currently, India is the 5th largest economy with an estimated GDP of USD 3.7 trillion for FY24, despite the pandemic and the macroeconomic imbalances and financial sector issues inherited in previous years, according to the Finance Ministry's January 2024 economic review.

Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that Africa is undergoing rapid changes today, and it is on its way from being the cradle of human civilisation to becoming the land of the future, adding that India looks at it as a 'natural partner' with trust and mutual respect.

In his address at the Africa Day celebrations in the national capital, Jaishankar noted that India-Africa relations are "deep-rooted," emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India's engagements in Africa.

"Africa, we all know, is today undergoing very rapid changes. These span the range from being the cradle of human civilisation to becoming the land of the future. It is a continent with the youngest demographies, one with vast natural resources, expanding capabilities, growing markets and most of all, rising ambitions," Jaishankar had said.

"India, the most populous country in the world and currently the fifth largest economy, looks at Africa as a natural partner. Anchored in trust and mutual respect, it is focused now on value addition within Africa, with production, research, localisation and local employment," he added.

