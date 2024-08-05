Libya condemns deadly attack in Somali capital

Tripoli, Aug 5 The Libyan Foreign Ministry condemned a deadly attack launched by the al-Shabab extremist group on a beachside hotel in Somalia's capital.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses the strong condemnation and denunciation of the State of Libya to the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed and injured dozens," it said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry also said that these acts are against humanity, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We reiterate Libya's firm position to reject and renounce violence and terrorism of all forms, stressing that such acts are against international laws and humanitarian and moral values," it said.

At least 35 people were killed and 126 others were injured in a suicide bombing and gun attack on a beachside hotel in Mogadishu on Friday night.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack on their official radio.

